Rishi Sunak has announced £3 million which will be used to protect the Jewish community in the UK amid Hamas' ongoing attacks in Israel.

Rishi Sunak has announced £3 million to protect schools, synagogues and other Jewish community buildings in the UK in response to Hamas’ attacks in Israel. The Prime Minister said: “This is now the third deadliest terror attack in the world since 1970. The United Kingdom must and will continue to stand in solidarity with Israel.

“At moments like this, when the Jewish people are under attack in their homeland, Jewish people everywhere can feel less safe. That is why we must do everything in our power to protect Jewish people everywhere in our country. If anything is standing in the way of keeping the Jewish community safe, we will fix it. You have our complete backing.”

Downing Street said the £3 million would be provided to the Community Security Trust (CST) to protect schools, synagogues and other Jewish community buildings. The funding will allow for additional guards in schools and extra security staff outside synagogues on Friday nights and Saturday mornings.

It brings the total funding for Jewish community protection security for 2023-24 to £18 million. The CST said it had recorded 139 antisemitic incidents in the past four days, a 400% increase on the same period in 2022.

Earlier on Thursday(October 12) he King held talks with the Chief Rabbi at Buckingham Palace after expressing his concern at the “barbaric acts of terrorism” in Israel. Charles welcomed Sir Ephraim Mirvis to the London royal residence on Thursday afternoon, meeting in the King’s audience room.

It follows Charles’ condemnation of Hamas’ shock attacks at the weekend, with the Palace saying the monarch is being actively updated on developments.

In a statement after the pair met at Buckingham Palace, Sir Ephraim Mirvis said: “At a time when Jews around the world are grieving following the unspeakable evil perpetrated against loved ones in Israel, I want to thank His Majesty King Charles III for expressing in person his deep concern, and his support for the Jewish community.