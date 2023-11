Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said holding a pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day would be “provocative and disrespectful”.

Rishi Sunak has said holding a pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day would be "provocative and disrespectful." The prime minister said this amid concerns stem from the potential risk of desecrating war memorials, including the Cenotaph, as reports suggest tens of thousands of demonstrators plan to rally for an immediate ceasefire in Israel's attacks on Gaza on Saturday, November 11.

There are fears the march could disrupt the two-minute silence commemorating the war dead and the daytime and evening Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, with the latter performance usually attended by royals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Sunak said: “To plan protests on Armistice Day is provocative and disrespectful, and there is a clear and present risk that the Cenotaph and other war memorials could be desecrated, something that would be an affront to the British public and the values we stand for.

“The right to remember, in peace and dignity, those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for those freedoms must be protected. I have asked the Home Secretary (Suella Braverman) to support the Met Police in doing everything necessary to protect the sanctity of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.”

Security minister Tom Tugendhat has written to the Mayor of London, Westminster Council and the Metropolitan Police, “asking them to look very carefully at the powers that they have and to consider what options they have available. Personally I don’t think this is an appropriate moment for a protest”, Mr Tugendhat told the BBC.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, whose role gives him influence over policing priorities in the capital, said Mr Tugendhat should stop “posturing”. He told the PA news agency: “If this security minister knew his brief, he would know the only person in the country that can ban marches is the Home Secretary – his colleague in cabinet.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Khan said it is “incredibly important” that demonstrators understand the importance of Remembrance events and the Met Police was speaking to protest organisers to “make sure they stay away from the Cenotaph”. He added: “I’d encourage the organisers to work with the police to stay away from the Cenotaph.”

The Met has vowed to use all its powers to stop the disruption of commemorations and said officers will be deployed across the capital that weekend as part of a “significant policing and security operation”. It said protest groups have not indicated plans to march on Remembrance Sunday on November 12 but a significant demonstration is expected on Saturday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said holding a pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day would be “provocative and disrespectful”.

Demo organisers have pledged to avoid the Whitehall area where the Cenotaph war memorial – the focus of national remembrance events – is located. The Met added: “We’re absolutely committed to ensuring the safety and security of anyone attending commemorative events.”

The high-profile Remembrance Sunday outdoor service at the Cenotaph is attended by royals, senior politicians and veterans and is a poignant tribute to those who lost their lives in conflict. Armistice Day on November 11 is the anniversary of the end of the First World War and is also known as Remembrance Day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA) is preparing to bus protesters from Leicester to London on the Saturday and said it expects hundreds of thousands of people to take part in the demonstration, organised by a coalition of groups.