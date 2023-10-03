Planned strikes by London Underground workers on Wednesday and Friday have been called off, the RMT union announced.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the union said: "Strike action on London Underground has been suspended following significant progress made by RMT Union negotiators and London Underground Limited (LUL) representatives.

"Following talks at ACAS, @RMTunion has managed to save key jobs, prevent detrimental changes to rosters and secure protection of earnings around grading changes."

The union has been locked in an ongoing dispute over 600 station staff cuts and detrimental working conditions since last year. Safety concerns have also been raised regarding fewer staff facing higher workloads, more lone working and increased fatigue.

The statement added: "The significant progress means that key elements have been settled although there remains wider negotiations to be had in the job, pensions and working agreements dispute."

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "I congratulate all our members who were prepared to take strike action and our negotiations team for securing this victory in our tube dispute.

