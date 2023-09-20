Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

London Undergroundworkers are set to strike for two days in October in a long-standing dispute over jobs and conditions, the union has announced. RMT, which represents thousands of members, said they will now walk out on October 4 and 6, potentially affecting a significant number of journeys.

The union has been locked in an ongoing dispute over 600 station staff cuts and detrimental working conditions since last year. Safety concerns have also been raised regarding fewer staff facing higher workloads, more lone working and increased fatigue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The union said the job losses planned will affect every aspect of the tube including stations and maintenance, leading to the likelihood of more unstaffed stations and a lowering of safety standards.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Station staff have had enough of having their livelihoods threatened by job losses and attacks on their terms and conditions. Station staff have a vital role to play assisting vulnerable passengers access the network safely and ensuring that the tube is a safe environment for passengers.

"These job cuts and attacks on conditions are going to lead to more unstaffed stations, temporary closures and rising passenger anger. TfL has had its budgets slashed but the savings made by these station staff cuts will be negatable and will lead to shortages that are unacceptable.