Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
London Underground staff to strike for 2 days in October
James Bulger killer Jon Venables to be given new parole hearing
Sunak to make speech amid reports he plans to water down net zero policies
Live updates in aftermath of Russell Brand rape allegations
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport due to ‘high winds’
Breaking

RMT: London Underground workers announce 2-day walkout in October - strike dates

London Underground workers to stage a two-day walkout in October, RMT announces.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
8 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

London Undergroundworkers are set to strike for two days in October in a long-standing dispute over jobs and conditions, the union has announced. RMT, which represents thousands of members, said they will now walk out on October 4 and 6, potentially affecting a significant number of journeys. 

The union has been locked in an ongoing dispute over 600 station staff cuts and detrimental working conditions since last year. Safety concerns have also been raised regarding fewer staff facing higher workloads, more lone working and increased fatigue.

 The union said the job losses planned will affect every aspect of the tube including stations and maintenance, leading to the likelihood of more unstaffed stations and a lowering of safety standards.

Most Popular

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Station staff have had enough of having their livelihoods threatened by job losses and attacks on their terms and conditions. Station staff have a vital role to play assisting vulnerable passengers access the network safely and ensuring that the tube is a safe environment for passengers.

 "These job cuts and attacks on conditions are going to lead to more unstaffed stations, temporary closures and rising passenger anger. TfL has had its budgets slashed but the savings made by these station staff cuts will be negatable and will lead to shortages that are unacceptable.

 "This strike action will lead to the tube being shut down and we call on Mayor Sadiq Khan to meet us urgently to discuss this matter."

Related topics:RMTWorkersJobsLondon UndergroundTfLSadiq KhanPassengers