Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have voted to continue taking strike action for the next six months in their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the union announced.
Around 20,000 members were balloted across 14 rail companies with all of them individually achieving over a 50 percent turnout and overwhelming 'yes' votes for further strike action. Overall 89.9% of members voted 'yes' for more strike action on a 63.6% turnout.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "I congratulate our members for delivering a decisive mandate for future industrial action as we pursue a negotiated settlement of jobs pay and conditions.
"This ringing endorsement of RMT's approach to the dispute now means we have industrial leverage to secure an improved offer from the RDG.
"The government who controls this dispute through a contractual mandate over the train operating companies, must now allow the Rail Delivery Group to put forward a revised offer so we can work towards reaching a settlement.
"However, if no new offer is forthcoming, we will once again take strike action in defence of our members livelihoods."