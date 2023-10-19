Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Young black teen, 13, cornered by armed police over water pistol toy
Sunak arrives in Saudi Arabia after Israel visit
RMT announces further strike action
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Just Stop Oil blocks coach taking refugees to Bibby Stockholm barge
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Breaking

RMT: Rail workers voted to continue strike action for next six months over pay and jobs dispute

RMT members have voted to continue taking strike action for the next six months over pay and jobs dispute.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have voted to continue taking strike action for the next six months in their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the union announced.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have voted to continue taking strike action for the next six months in their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the union announced.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have voted to continue taking strike action for the next six months in their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the union announced.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have voted to continue taking strike action for the next six months in their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the union announced.

Around 20,000 members were balloted across 14 rail companies with all of them individually achieving over a 50 percent turnout and overwhelming 'yes' votes for further strike action. Overall 89.9% of members voted 'yes' for more strike action on a 63.6% turnout.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "I congratulate our members for delivering a decisive mandate for future industrial action as we pursue a negotiated settlement of jobs pay and conditions.

Most Popular

"This ringing endorsement of RMT's approach to the dispute now means we have industrial leverage to secure an improved offer from the RDG.

"The government who controls this dispute through a contractual mandate over the train operating companies, must now allow the Rail Delivery Group to put forward a revised offer so we can work towards reaching a settlement.

"However, if no new offer is forthcoming, we will once again take strike action in defence of our members livelihoods."

Related topics:RMT