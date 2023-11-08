RMT strike action: Union and rail operators agree to end long-running dispute over pay and jobs
A "memorandum of understanding" has been developed between the RMT and rail operators, which could see the end of a long-running dispute over pay and jobs.
The long-running pay and job dispute involving railway workers may be coming to an end soon, following the announcement of a possible deal between the union and train operators. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been developed after talks between the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, which sets out a process for a mutually agreed way forward.
RMT said the agreement will include a backdated 2022 pay rise for staff and job security guarantees. Members of the union in each of the train operating companies involved in the row will now vote on the suggested agreement. If accepted, the MOU will terminate the national dispute mandate, creating a pause and respite from industrial action over the Christmas period and into next spring, allowing for negotiations on proposed reforms to take place at local train operating company level, the union said.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is a welcome development and our members will now decide in an e-referendum whether they want to accept this new offer from the RDG.”
An RDG spokesperson said: “These discussions would be aimed at addressing the companies’ proposals on the changing needs and expectations of passengers as well as unlocking further increases for staff, in order to help to secure a sustainable, long-term future for the railway and all those who work on it.”
A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We welcome the RMT putting this fair and reasonable offer to its members in a referendum, marking a positive step towards resolving this dispute. The Rail Delivery Group’s offer guarantees no compulsory redundancies and a fair pay rise, while ensuring we can take forward much-needed reform to secure the future of our railways. We hope RMT members will recognise the benefits, accept this offer and put an end to the RMT's industrial action.”