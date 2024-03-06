Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a police station in east London. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 25 engines and around 125 crew members are at the scene at Forest Gate police station in Romford Road.

The mansard roof of the building is alight, producing large amounts of smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known. LFB is advising people to keep their windows and doors closed in the vicinity - and to avoid the area. Road closures are in place.

The brigade said it was called at 4.17pm and that three 32-metre turntable ladders and one 64-metre turntable ladders are at the scene.

The brigade posted on X at shortly after 6pm: "Crews are continuing to work to extinguish this fire and we are likely to remain on scene throughout the evening.

"Please continue to avoid the area and keep windows and doors shut as there is a lot of smoke being produced."