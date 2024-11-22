: Robert Gordon University: Student found dead on Scottish university campus
A student has been found dead on campus at a Scottish university.
On Wednesday, the student was found dead at Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen.
The university said it is working with emergency services and that it has sent out a letter to students who attend the establishment with a number of support services available.
A spokesperson for RGU said: “RGU can sadly confirm that the body of a student was found on its campus this morning.
“The university is liaising with the emergency services and is supporting the student’s family as well as the entire university community.
“This is a very sad situation and our thoughts are with the student’s family and friends.”
Police Scotland was contacted for comment.
