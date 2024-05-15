Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged with stealing 798 Cadbury Creme Eggs

A man has been charged with 24 shoplifting offences - including the alleged theft of 798 Cadbury Creme Eggs. Layton Richards, 29, from Brighton, has been arrested and charged following incidents between January 6 and April 21. Waterlooville Police reported on Facebook that seven of these incidents took place in the town, with 21 happening in the county of Hampshire.

Two further incidents were reported in Bournemouth, with another theft taking place in West Sussex. Richards appeared in Southampton Magistrates’ Court on May 6 after being charged with stealing £3,463.96 worth of produce and products from 19 different stores.

