Thief charged with stealing 798 Cadbury chocolate Creme Eggs in shoplifting spree
A man has been charged with 24 shoplifting offences - including the alleged theft of 798 Cadbury Creme Eggs. Layton Richards, 29, from Brighton, has been arrested and charged following incidents between January 6 and April 21. Waterlooville Police reported on Facebook that seven of these incidents took place in the town, with 21 happening in the county of Hampshire.
Two further incidents were reported in Bournemouth, with another theft taking place in West Sussex. Richards appeared in Southampton Magistrates’ Court on May 6 after being charged with stealing £3,463.96 worth of produce and products from 19 different stores.
Waterlooville Police said this included the alleged theft of 798 chocolate eggs. Richards has been place on conditional bail. He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on May 21.