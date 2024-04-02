Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A cyclist has died after crashing into the door of a parked car. Kent Police said the man sustained an injury after the bicycle he was riding collided with the door of a stationary blue Ford car in Maytham Road, Rolvenden Layne at 12.40pm on Sunday, March 24.

The 65-year-old man was taken to a London hospital where he died four days later. The police have now issued an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cyclist has died after crashing into the door of a parked car in Maytham Road, Rolvenden Layne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad