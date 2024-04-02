Rolvenden: Cyclist dies after crashing into door of parked car in Kent as police issue appeal
and live on Freeview channel 276
A cyclist has died after crashing into the door of a parked car. Kent Police said the man sustained an injury after the bicycle he was riding collided with the door of a stationary blue Ford car in Maytham Road, Rolvenden Layne at 12.40pm on Sunday, March 24.
The 65-year-old man was taken to a London hospital where he died four days later. The police have now issued an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
The force said: "Anyone who might have CCTV or dashcam footage should also call the SCIU witness appeal line on 01622 798538 or email [email protected] quoting HM/032/24. Dashcam footage can also be submitted to the force.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.