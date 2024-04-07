Police officers stand on duty in Croydon in September 2023 (Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were discovered in a park in south London.

The discovery was made in Rowdown Fields in New Addington, Croydon on Tuesday (2 April).

The Metropolitan Police said a 48-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were arrested and taken into custody on Saturday (6 April), where they remain. A post-mortem examination will take place on Sunday, the force added.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, from the Specialist Crime Command, who is leading the investigation, said the remains are those of one person, but they cannot yet be formally identified.

He added: “I understand the significant concern this discovery will have caused to local people, and I want to thank the community for their patience. I can confirm our work at the location is complete and we believe that the remains found are those of one person.

“Although we are unable to formally identify the victim at this time, my team are working around the clock in order to do so. Their inquiries have made significant progress and I will provide a further update as soon as possible.

“We remain in contact with partners and local community members. I am grateful to them for their support.”