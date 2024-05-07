Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Royal Mail has introduced a new service allowing customers to conveniently drop off parcels at UK convenience stores via the Collect+ network.

Currently, over 700 locations, including stores like Londis and independent newsagents, are operational, with a further 5,000 slated for launch by summer.

Customers can deposit packages up to large parcel size, and additional plans are in place to extend the service which will enable customers to retrieve online purchases at these locations.

Nick Landon, chief commercial officer at Royal Mail, said: “By giving our customers access to the Collect+ network, we are significantly increasing the number of locations where they can drop off parcels and giving them more options to do so during weekends and evenings.

“This helps us meet demand from the growing number of customers who pay for parcel postage online and is one of the ways we’re continuing to make sending and receiving parcels as convenient as possible by giving customers greater choice.”

The Collect+ network is a parcel delivery and collection service first introduced in 2009 in the UK. It allows customers to drop off and collect parcels at various convenience stores and retail outlets that are part of the Collect+ network.

The service provides customers with a convenient alternative to traditional post offices for sending and receiving parcels, and has since grown to include thousands of locations across the UK.