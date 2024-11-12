Royal Marines in perfect harmony for musician diagnosed with MND aged just 26

Musicians from the Royal Marines Band Service have pledged to raise money for three important charities after their friend and colleague, Sophie Ward was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in January aged just 26.

Sophie from Warminster, who joined the Royal Marines Band Service in 2020 as a flautist and saxophonist, was diagnosed with MND after raising concerns about her health last year, just months after marrying her husband, Rich.

Since then, her friends have been determined to show their support by taking part in their own #26forSoph challenges to raise money for the Royal Marines Charity, Dorothy House Hospice Care and the MND Association. To date, the team has raised more than £62,000.

Sophie’s friend, Band Lance Corporal Catherine Edington said: “Sophie has been incredibly resilient and defiant of her diagnosis, never giving up and never letting its progress get in the way of enjoying life. However, the speed of her deterioration is shocking.

The team from the Royal Marines Band Service who are taking part in #26forSoph

“We as her friends and Royal Marine family wanted to demonstrate our support and following the wishes of her and her husband Rich, launched #26forSoph in June to raise money for the charities which have been supporting them.

“Individually, and in small teams, we have been completing a challenge of 26 ‘somethings’ for Sophie. This might be running 26 miles, collectively cycling 2600 km, or walking 26,000 steps a day. Some will be climbing 26 mountains, while others endure 26 hours of rowing.

“The main beneficiary, receiving 70% of the funds, is the RMA - The Royal Marines Charity, as they have been directly helping Sophie and the family personally and financially. The remaining funds are being split, 15% each, between Dorothy House Hospice, a charity based near Sophie's home, which has provided valuable palliative and respite care, and the MND Association as we value the important work it does in supporting families, raising awareness and funding research into this awful disease.

“The campaign has grown from strength to strength. I have been completely humbled by how so many people - from Sophie's close friends to complete strangers - have taken on a challenge and done their bit to support. Our original target was £26,000, but have now hit more than £62,000. My personal aim is to reach £67,000 by the end of the year, so we are able to present at least £10,000 each to Dorothy House and MND Association.”

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. It can affect a person’s ability to walk, talk, eat and ultimately to breathe. A third of people die within a year of diagnosis and half within two years. There is currently no effective treatment and no cure.

The MND Association’s regional fundraiser for London, Deborah Armantrading said: “We are so grateful for everything the team from the Royal Marines Band Service is doing to support the Association’s work and to Sophie and her husband Rich for choosing to help us in this way.

“Every penny raised will help us to do even more to support people affected by this devastating disease, and their families, while funding world class research into potential new treatments.

“Everyone at the MND Association wishes the team the very best of luck with their challenges.”

To make a donation to #26forSoph visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/26forsoph or search for #26forSoph on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information about MND and the MND Association please visit www.mndassociation.org