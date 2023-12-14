The Royal Mint has unveiled a series of collectable 50p coins featuring Tyrannosaurus, Stegosaurus and Diplodocus.

The Royal Mint has unveiled a series of collectable 50p coins featuring dinosaurs, with the first coin depicting Tyrannosaurus for the first time ever. The three-coin collection, which will also feature Stegosaurus and Diplodocus, was created by renowned British paleo-artist Robert Nicholls, with expert advice from Professor Paul Barrett of the Natural History Museum.

According to Royal Mint, each design is a scientifically realistic reconstruction of the dinosaur and its environment based on current knowledge and the expertise of prominent palaeontologists at the Natural History Museum.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at The Royal Mint said, “We are excited to reveal the roar-some new collectable 50p coins by The Royal Mint, featuring some of the most legendary and mighty dinosaurs of all time - including Tyrannosaurus, Stegosaurus, and Diplodocus.

"For nearly 200 million years, dinosaurs roamed the Earth so it’s fitting that they are honoured forever on an official UK coin. Seeing these dinosaurs on a 50p coin we hope it will delight and inspire both current and budding palaeontologists for years to come.

“Our team of craftspeople have faithfully reproduced Robert Nicholls’ technical drawings to ensure each dinosaur appears in fine detail. Recreating the mighty Tyrannosaurus on the tiny canvas of a 50p takes a lot of skill, and we’re really proud of the result.”

Robert Nicholls, designer of The Royal Mint’s Dinosaur 50p coin collection said of his designs: “I have dedicated my life to bringing extinct animals back to life through art, I started drawing dinosaurs as soon as I could hold a pencil – it is my obsession. Any project that allows me to work with long-dead animals is a joy but having an opportunity to create collectable coins for The Royal Mint, with royal approval, is very special indeed.”

Maxine Lister, head of licensing at the Natural History Museum, said "We are thrilled to continue our work with The Royal Mint on the Tales of the Earth series. Dinosaurs have long since sparked feelings of curiosity and awe, and it is brilliant to see three of the most iconic specimens – including a nod to the nation’s favourite dinosaur, Dippy – immortalised on a 50p coin. We hope that this collection will help all, young and old, to share in the wonder of our natural world."