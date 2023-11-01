Chicko, an 18-month-old dog, was found so thin all his bones were visible - the RSPCA has now launched an appeal to trace owners

The RSPCA is looking for the owner of an extremely emaciated dog found in Manchester, with its bones visible, earlier last month. Chicko, an 18-month-old crossbreed, had bald, bleeding ears, a swollen and bruised back leg, a necrotic infection in his tail, and a number of pressure sores.

It is believed he'd been starved, and one RSPCA inspector said she'd never seen a dog so thin still be alive. However, due to the terrible condition he was in, vets had to put him to sleep to prevent further suffering.

According to the animal charity, Chicko was microchipped but the owner’s details hadn’t been registered. Now the charity is hoping to trace Chicko's owner. RSPCA inspector Deborah Beats said: “Every bone in Chicko’s body was visible and it’s hard to believe a dog who looked like this could have still been alive. Everyone involved in this case has been left extremely upset by it and we’re determined to find out how and why this young dog got into such an appalling state.

“We’ve managed to progress several lines of enquiry but we need the public to help us too. We’re making an urgent appeal to anyone who recognises Chicko or has information about his background or who may have owned him, to come forward.”

Chicko was in a collapsed state when he was taken to the PDSA’s Montague-Panton pet hospital at Redgate Lane in Manchester on October 6 by a member of the public. His grave condition meant vets staff had no other option but to put him to sleep to prevent further suffering.

