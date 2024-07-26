RSPCA appeals after Staffie with large tumour dumped in Greater Manchester country park
A member of the public came across the elderly canine wandering on a field near a car park at Moses Gate Country Park between Farnworth and Little Lever on Sunday, July 21. The dog was suffering with a large tumour hanging between his front legs and was taken to the vets.
While the Staffie is microchipped, attempts to locate his owners have so far proved unsuccessful. The RSPCA is appealing for information about how he came to be left at the location when he was in desperate need of medical attention.
RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Jess Pierce, who is investigating, said: “This poor dog was found in a great deal of pain. There is a large tumour between his front legs and it was ulcerated and bleeding.
“He has been microchipped and the name on the chip is TJ. We haven’t been able to trace his owner so we are hoping someone may have some information about him and the circumstances which led to him being abandoned.
“There is no way his condition would not have been noticed and he was in extreme pain, which is now being managed. The owner may have been in denial and just left things to get worse, but it is inexcusable to abandon an animal in this way. The dog has been driven to the country park to be left there as he would physically not have been capable of walking there by himself.”
After receiving treatment at a Bolton-based vets, TJ has been transferred into the care of a rescue in Greater Manchester.
The Staffie, who is around 12 years old, has a blue and white coat and had overgrown nails. He was found near the car park close to the River Croal.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018.
