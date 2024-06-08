Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two kittens who were dumped as newborns are flourishing after being cared for by the RSPCA

Two week-old kittens were abandoned in a sealed-up cardboard box in some woods.

The kittens were found by a member of the public who was walking their dog. They heard three tiny kittens squealing inside a box which had been dumped in the wooded area on 14 May in Conisborough, Rochdale. The kittens were so young they still had their eyes closed.

The member of the public took them to a vets in Rochdale and the RSPCA was contacted to help.

Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Alex Ashton collected the three kittens from the vets and took them to RSPCA Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for care before they were taken in by the RSPCA Wirral & Chester Branch and hand-reared by Wirral Animal Centre manager Kay Hawthorn.

The RSPCA says Kay has worked round-the-clock to care for the young and vulnerable three kittens but sadly one of them didn’t make it. But thankfully, the two remaining kittens, Bramble and Bracken, are doing very well.

Bramble and Bracken who were dumped as newborn kittens but handed to the RSPCA after being found by a member of the public Picture: RSPCA

Kay said: “These poor kittens were found abandoned in a wooded area in a taped-up box. They were far too young to be away from their mum and sadly one of them died as a result, despite our best efforts to help. I’ve been hand rearing them round-the-clock and I’m so pleased that Bramble and Bracken are doing really well now. They are feeding well and beginning to toddle around and play which is lovely to see.

“This is a particularly busy time of year for kittens. From May to September is known as kitten season and we often see an influx of cats and kittens coming into our care here in the Wirral and nationally across the RSPCA. “Sadly, we see many incidents of abandoned kittens largely due to cats having unexpected and unplanned litters which then prove to be too much time, effort and money, and sadly end up being abandoned. We’d urge everyone to please neuter your cats to avoid unexpected litters of kittens.”

The RSPCA has launched a cost of living hub for anyone looking for pet advice during the challenging economic times.

ARO Ashton added: “We understand that some owners may be struggling to care for their animals but we’d urge anyone struggling to please reach out for help and not to abandon their pets. These two were lucky that a kind member of the public found them and took them to the vets. We’d advise anyone who finds an abandoned animal in a public place to please take them to the vets as this is the quickest way to ensure they get the care they need.”

If you have any information about how these kittens came to be abandoned please contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

To help support the RSPCA Wirral & Chester Branch visit: https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/wirral-and-chester-branch