RSPCA fears as weapon attacks on cats soar in first half of 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The RSPCA is warning cat owners to be extra-vigilant this summer after new figures suggest felines are being increasingly targeted in deliberate weapon attacks - with the nation's wildlife also in the firing line.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data from the animal charity reveals that the number of cats shot with an air gun, catapult/slingshot or crossbow has more than doubled in the first six months of this year (44), compared to the same period in 2023 (18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning comes as the RSPCA's 'No Animal Deserves Cruelty' summer campaign continues to raise vital funds supporting the charity’s work to tackle animal cruelty.

Rocket (pictured) - a tabby in Nottinghamshire - recently lost an eye and was left with life-changing injuries after being shot twice with an air gun.

Rocky was left with life-changing injuries after being shot twice with an air gun.

Overall, there has also been a 23% year-on-year increase in the total number of animals targeted by weapons, up from 300 in 2022 to 370 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crossbows are the weapon which has seen the biggest increase in its use in attacks, with 11 incidents in 2023, compared to seven in 2022. Catapult/slingshot incidents also show an upward trend (27 to 28).

The charity’s data reveals that between 2020 and 2023, there have been a total of 896 incidents reported to the RSPCA involving weapons affecting all types of animals. Counties with the highest number of incidents over that four year period include Kent (61), Greater London (52), West Midlands and Merseyside (36 each) and Nottinghamshire and Essex (32 each)

With the RSPCA receiving more reports of cruelty in summer than at any other time of year, the charity has released the heartbreaking figures as part of the No Animal Deserves Cruelty Appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Narla, from Stoke-on-Trent, was shot in the abdomen and the pellet ruptured her spleen.

RSPCA Lead Wildlife Officer Geoff Edmond said: “These weapon attacks are horrific, but what we see is likely only the tip of the iceberg.

“It is unspeakably cruel and totally unacceptable to shoot animals for ‘fun’ like this - or to harm them for target practice, but sadly we receive nearly 200 reports every year.

“While most people will be appalled by attacking animals in this way, sadly the RSPCA’s experience shows that there are people out there who are deliberately targeting wildlife, pets and farm animals with guns, catapults and crossbows. These weapons cause horrific pain and suffering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we are doing all we can to change things. As more and more police forces are seeing worrying levels of weapons-related incidents, we are helping to develop Operation Lakeshot, a police-led partnership initiative initially established by Essex Police and the Metropolitan Police, which aims to tackle these worrying crimes against wildlife.”

Incidents involving weapons reported to the RSPCA this year include:

Catapults: A fox in Chatham, Kent was shot with a catapult by a group of teenagers. Sadly, as the wild animal was also suffering from other severe medical issues, it was decided that euthanasia was the kindest option. May 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post-mortem carried out on a dead hedgehog found in Newbury revealed a 10mm diameter metal ball lodged in the animal’s skull, suggesting he had been targeted with a catapult. July 2024

Air guns: Narla, a three-year-old cat from Stoke on Trent, Staffordshire, was shot in the abdomen and the pellet ruptured her spleen. Luckily, thanks to expert veterinary care, she survived her ordeal. April 2024.

An x-ray of a hedgehog taken to a vet after being found wounded in a garden in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, revealed an air gun pellet embedded in his shoulder. Sadly, the wild animal had to be put to sleep on welfare grounds. April 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A peacock was fatally wounded after being shot six times with an airgun in Shropshire. The bird was found with pellets lodged in his leg and several other areas following the shooting in the village of Hinstock near Market Drayton. January 2023

Crossbow: Two pigeons were seen with bolts or arrows through their legs (presumed shot from a crossbow) in the Duston area of Northampton. July 2024.

Geoff added: “Day after day, our frontline officers and animal centres see the sickening consequences of weapons being used on animals - severe injuries often leading to death. And what we deal with probably only represents a small part of a much wider problem, as not all cases will be reported to the RSPCA directly and there may be situations where animals injured and killed by these weapons are sadly never found - especially in the case of wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is why we need our supporters to back our RSPCA No Animal Deserves Cruelty Appeal campaign so we can tackle this horrific trend and continue to take action against cruelty.”

Between 2022 and 2023, wild birds bore the brunt of weapon attacks, with numbers increasing from 190 to 214. Attacks on dogs also increased from 11 to 30 and from six to 32 for farm animals.

The RSPCA receives more reports of cruelty in summer than at any other time of year. That’s why the charity has launched its RSPCA No Animal Deserves Cruelty Appeal because it’s vital to take action together to help animals. If you believe that no animal deserves cruelty, please donate now to help animals as abuse reaches its awful peak this summer. By working together we can create a world that’s kinder for all animals.