1 . Fluff

Fluff is an 8-year-old female long-haired tortoise shell cat. She is described as an inquisitive cat who loves to call you for over attention every time she sees you. She needs a home with no other cats or dogs, and children of at least primary school age, but may be rehomed with small furries and exotics dependent on accommodation location and security in the home Photo: RSPCA Preston and District Branch