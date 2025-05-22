Gareth Thomas is challenging HIV stigma at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

imagecomms

The Tackle HIV Challenging Stigma Garden will be on show at the prestigious event from 20 to 24 May

Rugby legend Gareth Thomas is on a mission to breakdown the stigma of HIV in every garden across the globe. Thomas knows first-hand how harmful the misconceptions surrounding the virus can be and has once again teamed up with Tackle HIV, supported by ViiV Healthcare, to create a new awareness campaign at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025.

The Tackle HIV Challenging Stigma Garden will be on show at the prestigious event from 20 to 24 May, the next step in a campaign based on educating new demographics on HIV testing and breaking down harmful stereotypes. Something Thomas is incredibly passionate about.

"Whether it be through my own choice or not, I have become very open about my diagnosis in recent years," he said. “And as much as that gives me a freedom to be able to live authentically, it also creates spaces where I'm going to be uncomfortable, or spaces I want to avoid through fear of discrimination.

"Some people don't want to share a glass with me, or hug me, or spit at me in the street. I've lived through all of those. And if it's happening to me, then it is happening to other people. So it's really important as a campaign, that we reach every demographic, every age, gender, and sex, to help them understand the importance of testing the knowledge to help break down that discrimination where it still exists."

The Tackle HIV garden is a celebration of how far science and medicine have come whilst recognising the challenges that stigma still presents both to those living with HIV and to the global HIV response. Designed by award-winning garden designer Manoj Malde, the garden has hexagonal paving that reflects a key chemical structure found within many HIV medications, as well as the words "Undetectable = Untransmittable" etched onto a bench, conveying a crucial educational message about the empowerment provided by effective HIV treatment.

"I feel a sense of pride in the garden," added Thomas. "There's a sense of engagement from the people who are walking past, a sense of interest. We are able to tell the campaign message in a really different and actually a really beautiful way through a garden. Using that power of beauty, along with our power of storytelling, is what makes this the perfect garden for the people of the Chelsea Flower Show."

Thomas will be at the flower show throughout the week and noted his excitement in meeting with people to share his story, with the hope that he can represent the past while celebrating the future. "What this garden ultimately is about, is a story of celebration about where we've come from to where we are now," he said.

"Most conversations around HIV, usually start with a sense of a sense of sorrow or a sense of loss and sadness. And as much as we have to nod to the past, this garden is all about celebrating science and medicine, which allows people like me to be able to live normal, happy, healthy lives, not restricted by the virus. People can come and listen to that narrative, have that understanding, and that helps break down the stigma engrained in society around HIV."

The Tackle HIV Challenging Stigma Garden will feature at the Chelsea Flower Show 2025, designed by Manoj Malde and built by JJH Landscapes and Tisserand English Gardens. Tackle HIV is a campaign led by Gareth Thomas in partnership with ViiV Healthcare, with Terrence Higgins Trust as the charity partner, which aims to tackle the stigma and misunderstanding around HIV. For more information visit tacklehiv.org/chelsea and follow @tacklehiv.