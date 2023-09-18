Telling news your way
By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago
Piers Morgan has addressed the Russell Brand accusations on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, tonight (September 18). Brand has been the name on everyone’s lips since serious allegations were made against him over the weekend.

On Friday night, before the celebrity in question had been named, Brand denied "very serious criminal allegations", claiming his relationships were "always consensual", in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

Brand was eventually named at the centre of a joint investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches on Saturday (September 16).

The allegations made against Brand include rape, sexual assault and abuse, with four women alleging Brand assaulted them between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the peak of his fame as a presenter and Hollywood actor.

And now, Piers Morgan has had his say, where he remained largely neutral during his opening monologue but stressed that at the moment, what has been claimed remains that, just claims.

Russell Brand (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)Russell Brand (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Morgan, who is well known for speaking his mind, continued to say those who call the accusers ‘victims’ or ‘survivors’ implies that Brand has been convicted, when he of course hasn’t.

The 58-year-old did acknowledge that the claims made were horrifying, doubling down saying the accusations are ‘shocking’, but also warned that we cannot pre-emptively convict a man without the due legal process.

