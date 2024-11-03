Russell Brand: Police hand sex offences file over as CPS considers charges

Russell Brand’

Prosecutors are considering whether to bring charges against actor and comedian Russell Brand over allegations of historical sexual abuse.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that detectives from the Metropolitan Police had passed on an evidence file regarding sex offence allegations against the 49-year-old.

It comes after a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches revealed last year that four women had accused Brand of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013.

The actor denies the accusations, and previously stated that all his sexual relationships were “absolutely always consensual”.

A spokesperson for the CPS said on Saturday: “We can confirm we have been passed a file by the police to consider a charging decision in this case.

“Any decision to charge is made independently, based on the evidence and in line with our legal test.”

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation continues and a file has now been passed to the CPS.

“We have a team of dedicated officers providing specialist support to the women who have come forward.

“We are committed to investigating sexual offences, no matter how long ago they are alleged to have taken place.”

At the time of the alleged offences, Brand was at the height of his fame, working for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 as well as starring in Hollywood films.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the Met said: “Following an investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times in September 2023, the Met received a number of reports of sexual offences from women in London and elsewhere in the country.

“A file of evidence has now been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for their consideration.

“As part of the investigation, a man in his 40s has been interviewed by officers under caution on three separate occasions.

“These interviews related to a number of non-recent sexual offences which are alleged to have taken place both in and outside of London.

“Officers continue to support the CPS as part of their investigation.”

The force added: “This is a complex and sensitive matter and our absolute priority is to maintain the integrity of our investigation and support and retain the confidence of potential victims.

“We will continue to issue updates to media proactively at significant moments in our investigation.”

Brand vehemently denies the allegations brought against him and stated in a video posted online that all of his relationships have been consensual.

The comedian claimed he was facing a “litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”.

“Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” he said.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.”

He continued: “Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual.

“I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.

“To see that transparency metastasised into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question: is there another agenda at play?”

The CPS did not indicate when they received the file, or when they will make their decision whether to bring charges against Brand.