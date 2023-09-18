Russell Brand is a big voice on a variety of different platforms and has a large following - here are some of his beliefs

Prominent comedian Russell Brand has faced some shocking allegations made against him this weekend with the conspiracy theorist accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse. In particular, four women alleged Brand assaulted them between 2006 and 2013.

A new Channel 4 Dispatches programme, broadcast to the nation on Saturday evening (September 16), investigated the treatment women are said to have suffered at the hands of Brand.

The allegations made against the 48-year-old were reported to have happened during the height of the comedian’s career, while he was a presenter for the BBC and Channel 4 before becoming a high-profile Hollywood actor.

On Friday night, Brand, in a YouTube video, denied the "very serious criminal allegations", claiming his relationships were "always consensual". He has over 6.6 million subscribers, and regularly uploads videos.

As well as a strong presence on YouTube, Brand also has a podcast on Spotify. On the podcast, he speaks with different celebrities on a variety of topics with the show boasting a 4.7 star rating from over 2,000 reviews.

With a multitude of platforms, Brand speaks his mind on anything from Bill Gates and nutrition to lifestyle and 9/11 - here we look at some of the beliefs he has shared.

What does Russell Brand believe in?

Russell Brand

Russell Brand on God

Brand has been open about his spirituality. Speaking to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on TUCKER CARLSON TODAY, he said: “I need God, or I cannot cope in this world. I need to believe in the best in people.”

Russell Brand on Bill Gates

The comedian also had something to say on Bill Gates patenting food. On his YouTube channel, Brand revealed how he believed the entire process of food from growing it to selling can be patented and controlled by Bill Gates.

Russel Brand on Veganism