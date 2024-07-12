Double tragedy as RyanAir captain and senior first officer killed in horror motorway crash on way to airport

Nancy Fielder
By Nancy Fielder

Editor

12th Jul 2024, 5:39pm
A pilot and first officer died in a taxi and lorry crash on the M62 in CheshireA pilot and first officer died in a taxi and lorry crash on the M62 in Cheshire
A pilot and first officer died in a taxi and lorry crash on the M62 in Cheshire | Other
Two young men who were on their way to work at Liverpool Airport died in a horror crash on a Midlands motorway.

The two tragic victims who lost their lives in the pile-up on the M62 in Cheshire were a Ryanair captain and senior first officer, police have confirmed.

Matt Greenhalgh, 28, and Jamie Fernandes, 24, were flight crew working for the Irish airline and were travelling to Liverpool Airport in a taxi when the crash happened at 5.31am on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cheshire Police said Mr Greenhalgh was a captain and Mr Fernandes a senior first officer.

The car was in a collision with two lorries on the westbound carriageway between junction eight and junction seven, near St Helens.

Both men died at the scene and their next of kin are being supported by specialist officers from Cheshire Police.

The driver of the taxi was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cheshire Police said the driver of one of the two lorries, a 61-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via www.cheshire.police.uk//tell-us quoting IML 1867786.

Related topics:RyanairPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice