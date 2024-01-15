Fire breaks out at historic Saltburn Cliff Lift railway station

Saltburn Cliff Lift: Emergency services tackle fire at historic station at Saltburn-by-the-Sea
A fire has broken out at historic Saltburn Cliff Lift railway station
Firefighters have been sent to tackle a fire that broke out at a historic cliffside lift on Monday morning (January 15). Smoke reportedly can be seen coming from the railway's building while the carriages remain at a standstill halfway up the cliff, according to the BBC.
Cleveland Fire Service confirmed that four breathing apparatus were in use at the scene. Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council said staff spotted smoke coming from the tramway when they opened the station at about 10.30am.
Saltburn Cliff Lift is the oldest water-balanced funicular in the UK and the second oldest in the world. The purpose of the cliff lift is to help connect the pier to the old town and save people from climbing the 173 steps to the top.
The lift has been closed since January 9 for annual maintenance.
