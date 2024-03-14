Samaria Ayanle, who was reported missing in London on March 8. She has been identified as the body which was found on the banks of the Thames at Putney on February 22 Picture: Met Police

Detectives have identified a body found in the River Thames.

Metropolitan Police detectives believe that the body, found at 8.15am on Thursday, February 22 near Putney Pier in London by a passer-by, is that of missing Samaria Ayanle.

The 19-year-old was first reported missing to police by university staff on Friday, 8 March, and after scouring CCTV police found that the last known sighting of her was at her university accommodation near Marble Arch in the early hours of February 22.

A Met Police statement said: "No personal property was found. Officers conducted finger print tests but these were negative. Police checked recent missing persons reports but the body did not match the description of any other persons reported missing around that time.

"The body was sent to the coroner to conduct further checks. Meanwhile details were uploaded onto the UK Missing Persons database in the hopes the person might be identified. After Samaria was reported missing officers linked their enquiries to the 22 February discovery on Wednesday, 13 March. They have viewed body-worn video from then and believe the person found is Samaria.

"Formal identification awaits. Samaria's death is being treated as unexplained, pending further enquiries. Samaria's family and friends have been informed of this development. Our thoughts are with them and we will support them at this difficult time."