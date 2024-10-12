Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This summer, experience an air of renewal at the luxury resort, as all beachfront suites have been transformed into beachfront residences with private pools.

Sani Resort’s most exclusive hotel, Sani Asterias has reopened following an extensive renovation. Refined residences have replaced beachfront suites, elevating the accommodation to a higher sense of luxury in the enchanting location of the Kassandra Peninsula. Opening onto azure waters of the Aegean Sea and the white sugar-soft sands of Asterias’ private beach, the brand new residences offer ultimate privacy and the epitome of elegance, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living.

Design

Sani Asterias’ new look residences marry design and nature, creating idyllic spaces in which guests can unwind and enjoy the most personalised service. In collaboration with Studio Gronda, a dynamic design studio with a focus on creating distinctive environments and unique experiences, Sani Asterias draws on modern ways of living to ensure an unparalelled experience for guests.

Sani Asterias Three Bedroom Grand Residence Private Pool Garden View

Against the idyllic backdrop of the Kassandra Peninsula, the main characteristic of the beachfront residences is the sense of vast and continuous space, the outdoor environment seamlessly connecting with the airy interiors to allow guests an unparalleled holiday experience. With uninterrupted sea views, the new Sani Asterias residences are a masterpiece of architecture and decor, characterised by contemporary design, high-tech infrastructure, high-quality standards and exquisite attention to detail. These new residences offer ultra modern, multi-functional interiors, ideal for cosy family gatherings and relaxed bedrooms perfect for restful slumbers.

The new residences are distinguished by their use of natural materials inspired by the beachfront location, including wood and stone surfaces, artful lighting, and earthy toned soft furnishings. Outdoors, landscaping is vibrant with the views providing a serene spot for guests to relax, morning, noon or night. Each with their own private beach access, the residences achieve the perfect balance of indoor and outdoor living and frame the endless sea views with a sophisticated yet intimate setting for crafting memories.

The Sani Asterias Experience

Sani Asterias’ new beachfront residences enjoy close proximity to all of Sani Resort’s facilities whilst still providing a sense of privacy and exclusivity, suited to families wishing peace and tranquility as well as couples seeking romance and seclusion. Sani Asterias is centrally located within the resort, yet protected from the rest of the hotels with exclusive access all around. There are also direct pathways to the marina, so guests can enjoy the many restaurants as well as boat trips.

The varied and spacious residences have large terraces and gardens, planted with lush flora and fauna. Together with careful orientation, this layout ensures that each residence offers the very best of family living, as well as entertaining. The rooms also feature specially stocked wine fridges with some having private infinity pools for ultimate luxury. In the evenings, guests can also enjoy sunset dining outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located steps away from Sani Marina, Sani Asterias is the only hotel to offer an exclusive beachfront residences concept with direct access to a private beach. It has a stylish heated pool, a private Blue Flag Beach and a spa featuring exclusive treatments from Anne Semonin Paris.

Each new residence benefits from upgraded in-room experiences including express check-in and check-out, luxury bathroom amenities by Anne Semonin as well as a pillow selection and a wine fridge. A new maxi-bar service is also provided.

Dining at Sani Asterias remains to be some of the most exclusive, with Water Restaurant and Over Water Restaurant serving guests throughout the day. Water Restaurant serves French-inspired, haute cuisine, whilst Over Water is overseen by two-Michelin starred chef, Stephanie Le Quellec and is only open for dinner. Offering a French culinary experience unlike any other on resort, Over Water is the only adults-only restaurant at Sani.

To find out more about Sani Resort, please visit https://sani-resort.com/