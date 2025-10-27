Nigel Farage with Reform MP Sarah Pochin who said “it drives me mad when I see adverts full of black people, full of Asian people” | Getty Images

A Cabinet minister has accused Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin of racism after she said “it drives me mad when I see adverts full of black people, full of Asian people”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said her comments were “a disgrace” and hit out at Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage for not rebuking her.

Runcorn and Helsby MP Ms Pochin said her comments were “phrased poorly” and apologised for any offence caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mr Streeting told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “She’s only sorry that she’s been caught and called out, and she said the quiet bit loud.

He added: “What we have seen on our streets in recent weeks and months is a return of 1970s, 1980s-style racism that I thought we had left in the history books.

“The only way we are going to defeat this racism is to call it out and confront it for what it is, and for the decent majority of this country to stand against it, as we have always done.

“I think what she said was a disgrace. I think it was racist and the deafening silence from her party leader says it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reform is a party who think that our flag only belongs to some of us who look like me, not all of us who have built this country, built its success.”

Ms Pochin was responding to a viewer on TalkTV who complained about the demographics of advertising.

The MP said the viewer was “absolutely right” and “it drives me mad when I see adverts full of black people, full of Asian people”.

She said: “It doesn’t reflect our society and I feel that your average white person, average white family is … not represented any more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Pochin blamed the situation on the “woke liberati” in the “arty-farty world”.

“It might be fine inside the M25, but it’s definitely not representative of the rest of the country,” she said.

In a later statement, she said she was trying to say the advertising industry had gone “DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) mad”.

She said: “My comments were phrased poorly and I apologise for any offence caused, which was not my intention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The point I was trying to make is that the British advertising agency world have gone DEI mad and many adverts are now unrepresentative of British society as a whole.

“I will endeavour to ensure my language is more accurate going forward.”