An 11-year-old school girl has died in an Edinburgh hospital after being knocked down by a bin lorry.

Elizabeth Bell was airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Wednesday, January 31, after being struck on the A6105 near East Gordon just after 8am. Her condition at the time was described as ‘critical’, and sadly she died on Wednesday, 7 February, 2024.

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which happened near a junction with an unclassified local road.Sergeant Dom Doyle said: “Our thoughts are with Elizabeth’s family and they have asked for privacy at this very difficult time. Inquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can assist with our investigation to get in touch.”