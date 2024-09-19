Caitlyn Disley was forced to lift her bra by airport security

A British 15-year-old has told how airport security in Egypt left her “traumatised” by an intimate gender check because they didn’t believe she was a girl.

Caitlyn Disley was forced to lift her bra and prove that she didn’t have male genitalia after she, her same sex partner Olivia and Olivia’s parents arrived at Hurghada International for a holiday last month.

The Wigan schoolgirl says the only change in her appearance since getting her passport is a shorter haircut and it was obvious she and the person pictured were the same and it stated she was female.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Disleys wanted to highlight their daughter's ordeal so others are forewarned of encountering similarly upsetting situations. They are considering what other measures they could take – such as lodging complaints – but are awaiting advice from MP Lisa Nandy.

Dad Tom said: “It’s been a horrible experience for Caitlyn and I think it has hit her more now that she is back home. She was able to put it to the back of her mind while they were away but there was the worry of its happening all again at Hurghada Airport on the way home, but she was waved through – just as she was going out of and coming into Manchester.

"Caitlyn is a tomboy but her passport says she is a girl and and the picture is clearly of the holder, shorter hair or not.

"She, Liv and Liv’s parents landed in Egypt and after disembarking, two gentlemen from security kept checking her passport then looking at her, but eventually let them all go through. But the party’s bags were last to come through and so they were practically on their own when these two men came up again and said they needed to check something.

"Liv’s mum asked if there was anyone who could speak English because there were some communication confusions. They didn’t have anyone but evenutally got the message across that they needed to check she was female and she was taken into a room.

"At first I think the men themselves wanted to look at her intimately but Liv’s mum put her foot down and they found a female nurse. I’ve no idea if she had anything to do with the airport. She asked Caitlyn to lift her sports bra and then the message was conveyed that they needed to ‘look down there.’ Liv’s mum said ‘not a chance’ and they compromised by Caitlyn pulling her shorts tight to show she didn’t have any male genitalia.

"Then they were allowed to go.”

Caitlyn said: “It was traumatising and embarrassing. I’ve never been put through anything like that before.”

Tom added: “We need to get the message out there. Caitlin doesn’t want this happening to anyone else. It could be a 10 or 11-year-old next.

"We are not looking to prosecute anyone. It’s just we’re against anyone else – especially children – having to face humiliation like that.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individual cases involving children but our staff stand ready to support British nationals overseas 24/7.

“The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and UK embassies, high commissions and consulates can help British nationals abroad in a range of circumstances.”