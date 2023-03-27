Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Uranus are set to align, with the moon and star cluster M35 also visible in tonight’s night sky

Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Uranus are set to align, with the moon and star cluster M35 also visible in tonight’s night sky

Stargazers have the chance to see a rare five planet alignment in tonight’s night sky. Planets Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Uranus are set to align on Monday 27 March, with the moon and star cluster M35 also being visible.

Of course, all depends on the weather - and a clear night free of cloud cover - as well as the equipment at your fingertips, as this one could be challenging to spot. Telescopes and binoculars will be required to at least locate all five planets, as well as get the best view of what has been described as a ‘planetary parade’.

How to see planets tonight

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mercury and Jupiter will be visible around 20 to 25 minutes after the sun has set at approximately 7.25pm BST in the UK, so set your gaze beyond the horizon from 7.45pm. Venus, commonly referred to as the ‘evening star’, will be much easier to spot high up in the western evening sky at around 10.15pm.

While Mars can be seen by locating the moon first of all. To the upper left of the moon, which will be a fat crescent tonight, you should be able to see a yellow-orange ‘star’. Just to the left of Mars you will catch sight of the M35 (with binoculars). And finally Uranus can be located with the help of binoculars or a telescope to the upper left of Venus, giving off a pale green tint.