7 natural phenomena that can be spotted in the sky - from a white rainbow to volcanic lightning
The skies light up with rare and wonderful natural phenomena
The northern lights recently lit up UK skies this week, and some lucky stargazers also saw Steve, the natural rare phenomenon, that has only been seen in a select number of countries: the United Kingdom, Canada, Alaska, northern U.S. states, Australia, and New Zealand.
As the night gets darker quicker - and for longer - there are several natural phenomena to keep an eye out for that occur all over the world - in both the Northern Hemisphere and the South.
Many of these phenomena are bright and colourful, providing lucky viewers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to view what the Earth can offer in technicolour. Here is a list of some of the most spectacular natural phenomena in the sky.