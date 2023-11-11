Mammatus Clouds

Mammatus Clouds are some of the rarest and most distinct clouds that take the form of a series of bulges or pouches emerging from the base of a cloud. They are formed in association with large cumulonimbus clouds, where turbulence such as thunderstorms in the cloud will cause Mammatus to form. These clouds can be seen in the UK, but are a rare sight and are most visible when the sun is low in the sky.