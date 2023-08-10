The spacecraft is expected to launch in 2024

Nasa's Artemis II lunar mission will send the first astronauts around the moon in nearly 50 years.

In an update, Nasa held a press conference on 8 August to reveal what the mission will entail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mission, which is due to launch in 2024, will see four astronauts partake in an eight-day mission where the flight will "test Nasa's foundational human deep space exploration capabilities, the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, for the first time with astronauts and will pave the way for lunar surface missions, including landing the first woman and first person of colour on the moon", the space agency said.

The Artemis II crew will fly Orion beyond the moon before completing a lunar flyby and returning to Earth - and marks Nasa's first crewed moon mission since Apollo 17 in 1972.

The crew of Artemis II (L-R) US astronauts Reid Wiseman, commander; Victor Glover, pilot; Christina Hammock Koch, mission specialist; and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist, speak in front of the Artemis II crew module (rear) inside the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 8, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Who are the four astronauts?

The mission will send three Nasa astronauts and one Canadian Space Agency astronaut around the moon on a free-return trajectory.

They are:

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman

Artemis II pilot Victor Glover

Artemis II mission specialist Christina Hammock Koch

Artemis II mission specialist Jeremy Hansen

The four astronauts got their first look at their spacecraft on Tuesday (8 August). “Nothing else looks like that … that’s what gave me shivers,” astronaut Christina Koch told reporters.

What is the Artemis II mission?

Advertisement

Advertisement

On their flight aboard Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, they will venture around the moon.

Their mission is to confirm all of the spacecraft’s systems operate as designed with crew aboard in the actual environment of deep space. The Artemis II flight test will be Nasa’s first mission with crew and will pave the way to land the first woman and next man on the Moon on Artemis III. Building on those early missions, Nasa’s Artemis program will return humans to the Moon for long-term exploration and future missions to worlds beyond, including Mars.