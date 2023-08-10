A “cannibal” solar flare nearly hit the Earth. Although it missed, the Earth has felt the effect of the blasts which have disrupted communications.

Space weather forecasters had previously warned that powerful flares were being ejected from the Sun which could hit the Earth.

However, a particular warning focused on the “cannibal” flare, which was forecast to potentially glance Earth on 9 August.

“Cannibal” solar flares are potent bursts of energy which are formed when a later blast catches up with one ejected earlier, and consumes it. When they combine, they release a powerful energy which is far more powerful than that from flares released on their own.

Earth missed the latest cannibal solar flare, which was predicted as forecasters expected it to bypass our planet.

However, the Earth was struck by an X-class flare, which is sufficient to interfere with radio signals and navigation systems across North America.

This disturbance was measured as an R3 blackout – on a scale that runs from 1 to 5 – which meant that areas in the US and Canada as well as on the Pacific Ocean were at risk of having radio signals and navigation disrupted.

The Sun follows an 11-year cycle of activity, during which it releases more and less “coronal mass ejections” or CMEs. It is currently in a particularly active part of that cycle. Those CMEs can bring energetic flares that hit Earth which could cause considerable problems on the planet, disrupting energy grids and other important infrastructure.

The most recent flare was measured at X1.5 and is the 20th such X flare in this current cycle. It came out of a particularly active part of the Sun, and followed other, weaker flares, the UK’s Met Office said.