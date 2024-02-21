The ERS-2 satellite is due to fall to earth today Picture: European Research Agency

A satellite is due to fall to earth today after almost 30 years in space.

European Remote Sensing satellite ERS-2 due to descend to Earth on Wednesday, February 21. The ERS-2 was launched in 1995, following on from its sister satellite, ERS-1, which had been launched four years earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At their time of launch by The European Space Agency, two ERS satellites were the most sophisticated Earth observation satellites ever developed. In 2011, the ESA retired ERS-2 and began the process of deorbiting.

After 13 years of orbital decay, mainly driven by solar activity, the satellite will naturally re-enter Earth’s atmosphere. During re-entry, the satellite will break up into pieces. Most of the ERS-2 will burn up on re-entry, but the ESA is still monitoring its landfall, which is predicted to occur somewhere over the east coast of central Africa.

Any pieces that survive making landfall will be spread out over a ground track on average hundreds of kilometres long and a few tens of kilometres wide, so the associated risks are deemed very low.

According to data acquired on February 20, the ESA’s Space Debris Office predicts the ERS-2 satellite re-entry will occur around 3.32pm GMT.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the EAS has said: "The interplay between unpredictable atmospheric conditions and other factors such as which direction the satellite is facing (which increases or decreases the surface area exposed to the atmosphere) and the fact that we can only update our predictions after it passes over a sensor – like a telescope or radar – makes predicting a natural re-entry very difficult."

The ESA’s Space Debris Office did warn their prediction may be out by roughly four and a half hours before or after that time thanks to the influence of unpredictable solar activity, which affects the density of Earth’s atmosphere and, therefore, the drag experienced by the satellite.