Here's how to spot the Taurid meteor reaching its peak in UK skies tonight

Who says Mondays have to be boring? You might be able to spot the Northern Taurid meteor shower which peaks tonignt in the UK.

The Northern Taurid meteor shower which peaks tonight in the UK will be especially vibrant this year with unusually bright meteors lighting up the sky. This annual display is caused by the debris left by Comet 2P/Encke as it passes through the solar system.

While the peak is tonight, the Taurids are active from October until the beginning of December. Unlike some meteor showers that deliver a high number of shooting stars, the Taurids are known for their slow and strikingly bright meteors, though only about five meteors per hour are expected. This is perfect for those who seek a few breathtaking ‘fireballs’ rather than a constant, less vibrant stream.

Though these meteors have no specific mythological significance but are often linked to the period around Halloween due to their late October peak. This year, they have been humorously dubbed "election fireballs" because they peaked just as the US presidential election takes place.

The Southern Taurids from the same shower peaked at the start of November and have been active since September.

How to spot them?

The meteor shower’s radiant point is in the constellation Taurus, which will rise in the east around 10 PM, becoming higher in the sky as the night progresses. By midnight, it will be positioned high enough to be visible across the country.

So, regardless of location within England, you're in with a chance of catching the spectacle, though those in darker, less light-polluted regions will have the best views​. The meteors will also be visible to the naked eye so there is no special equipment required. Experts suggest that the meteors will be most visible in a dark location away from city light pollution.

Weather is forecasted to be mostly clear and dry tonight but for those in more cloudy areas they may have to wait for these clouds to pass to properly observe the celestial event. Southern England and North Western Scotland are expected to be cloudier, while the North of England seems to have clearer skies, ideal for sky scanning.