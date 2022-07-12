The first image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has been released, depicting the "deepest" and most detailed view of the cosmos to date.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson described the image as “just a tiny sliver of the vast universe”.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What does the picture show?

The first image from the $10 billion telescope is the most distant image humanity has ever seen in terms of both time and distance, taking us closer to the dawn of time and the limit of the cosmos.

The image, known as Webb's First Deep Field, depicts a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.

The galaxy cluster's combined mass works as a gravitational lens, magnifying the distant galaxies behind it.

Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) has brought those faraway galaxies into focus, showing previously unseen small, faint features.

The image is a composite of photos collected at various wavelengths.

Researchers will soon discover more about the galaxies' masses, ages, histories, and compositions as Webb strives to study the universe's earliest galaxies.

(Image: NASA)

Will there be more images?

Four further cosmic images from the telescope's inaugural outward gazes are set to be released.

The entire set of Webb's first full-colour photographs will be released on Tuesday (12 July) during a live broadcast by Nasa and its partners, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency.

A picture of a large gaseous planet outside our solar system, two views of a nebula where stars are produced and die in magnificent beauty, and an update of a classic image of five densely clustered galaxies dancing around each other are among the images scheduled.

What is the James Webb telescope?

Last December, the world's largest and most powerful space observatory launched from French Guiana in South America. In January, it reached its lookout point one million miles from Earth.

Then, the arduous process of aligning the mirrors, getting the infrared detectors cold enough to operate, and calibrating the science instruments began, all protected by a tennis court-sized umbrella that keeps the telescope cool.

It is intended to address unanswered questions about the universe and make ground-breaking discoveries in all branches of astronomy.

The telescope will be used to peer back so far that scientists will be able to see the early days of the cosmos around 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on nearby cosmic objects, including our own solar system, with greater clarity.

Astronomers use light-years to determine how far back they can gaze; one light-year equals 5.8 trillion miles.