Halloween weekend holds an astrological spectacle as a partial lunar eclipse will amaze stargazers across Europe, Africa and Asia. A lunar eclipse happens around one to three times a year, but may not always be visible from where you are in the world.

But what is a lunar eclipse, when will it take place and how can it be viewed across the UK? Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's spectacle.

The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse in Caracas, on November 19, 2021. (Image: FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

When is the partial lunar eclipse?

The partial lunar eclipse will be happening this Halloween weekend on Saturday 28 October. The beginning stages will start at 6:01pm when the Earth will move between the Moon and the Sun.

As the partial lunar eclipse progresses, the Earth moves further over the Moon, and the darkest inner part of its shadow - the umbra - begins to fall on the lunar disk.

On Saturday from London, this will begin at 7.35pm, and a few minutes earlier in Manchester, Liverpool, Edinburgh, and Glasgow but the main part of the eclipse will be seen around 8:35pm. The most notable part will occur at 9:14pm.

Dr Minjae Kim, Research Fellow, Department of Physics, University of Warwick, said: "On 28 October, observers in the UK will witness a partial lunar eclipse where a section of the Moon will be obscured by Earth's dark umbral shadow.

"During the partial lunar eclipse, the moment when the Moon begins its passage into Earth's umbral shadow will start at 20:35:25 BST. This phase, particularly notable for viewing, will be lasting for 1 hour and 17 minutes. The climax of this occurrence, termed the 'maximum eclipse' or 'greatest eclipse', is projected for 21:14:05 BST."

Although the partial lunar eclipse can be seen with the naked eye, for maximum results, a telescope or camera could be the best chance for the best views of the eclipse.

An expert from Space.com said: "When it comes to choosing cameras and lenses there are a few important points to consider. Firstly, a top end expensive camera is not necessary to achieve excellent results. It would be better to spend less on the camera body and more on purchasing high-quality lenses, since image sharpness and good color correction are crucial for top-quality results."

What is the difference between a partial lunar eclipse and a full lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun casts Earth's shadow onto the Moon when the Earth is physically between the Sun and Moon, and all three are on the same plane of orbit.

The outer portion of the shadow cast from Earth is a penumbral shadow - where the Earth obstructs a part of the Sun's light from reaching the Moon. The umbral shadow is the "inner" shadow, which is the area where Earth blocks all direct sunlight from reaching the Moon.

Therefore, a partial lunar eclipse is when a portion of the Moon passes through the Earth's umbral shadow but a total lunar eclipse is when the entire Moon passes into the Earth's umbral shadow. A lunar eclipse lasts a few hours, but the totality will only last around half an hour. For this partial eclipse, the Moon, only a part will be covered, and only a part will be dimmed.

Dr Kim said: ""The pinnacle magnitude of the eclipse, indicating the portion of the moon's diameter covered by the deepest region of Earth's shadow, will be 12.2%. At the same time, only a scant 6% of the moon's surface will undergo obscuration at the height of the eclipse. Given this, the visual spectacle will be relatively understated. As such, meticulous timing is paramount for those keen on capturing the event."

How to watch the partial lunar eclipse

It is possible to live stream the partial lunar eclipse from the comfort of your own home, as the Virtual Telescope Project, which broadcasts from Rome, Italy will live stream the event from 6pm. However, anyone in Europe, Africa and Asia can also go outside and spot the Moon to stargaze.

