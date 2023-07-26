The study is still in phase one

Early evidence suggests psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, may be a potential treatment for anorexia.

In a new research paper published in the journal Nature Medicine, a single dose of the psychedelic, alongside psychological support, is a safe and acceptable treatment for patients with the condition and may decrease eating-disorder behaviour.

The findings come after a small phase one clinical trial in a new study.

The results provide a foundation for future studies to continue to evaluate psilocybin therapy as a new avenue for treatment.

The study authors said: “Results suggest that psilocybin therapy is safe, tolerable and acceptable for female anorexia nervosa, which is a promising finding given physiological dangers and problems with treatment engagement.”

What is anorexia?

Anorexia is an eating disorder and a serious mental health condition, where people try and keep their weight as low as possible by not eating enough food or exercising too much, or both.

The body then begins to starve, which can make people very ill. However, it is more than just physical symptoms, as people with the condition often have a distorted image of their bodies, thinking they are fat even when they are underweight.

According to the NHS, anyone of any age can get anorexia, but it’s most common in young women and typically starts in the mid-teens.

The condition is difficult to treat and there are currently no proven treatments for adult anorexia to reverse the core symptoms, and there are also no approved drugs.

How will psilocybin therapy work?

Psilocybin therapy may be a promising treatment for other mental illnesses, such as depression, and is associated with improvements in anxiety, cognitive flexibility and self-acceptance.

Stephanie Knatz Peck, from the University of California in the USA, and her colleagues investigated the safety, tolerability and exploratory efficacy of a single 25mg dose of investigational COMP360 psilocybin.

This is a synthetic form of psilocybin developed by biotechnology company COMPASS Pathways.

The study consisted of the substance being delivered alongside psychological support in 10 female adults aged 18 to 40 years of age with anorexia.

The participants were assessed for three months following the single dose, and researchers report that no serious adverse events were reported.

Self-reported responses from the patients revealed 90% regarded the psilocybin treatment as meaningful and positive, endorsing additional treatments if available.

Additionally, the researchers highlighted four people demonstrated substantial decreases in eating-disorder scores at a three-month follow-up, qualifying for remission from eating-disorder psychopathology.

However, further research is needed as the results are preliminary, it was a small study with no placebo group, and therefore the results should be treated with caution.

Dr Guy Goodwin, chief medical officer at COMPASS Pathways, said: “People living with anorexia nervosa urgently need new options.

“This study shows promising preliminary evidence that COMP360 psilocybin treatment could help people living with this difficult to treat condition. We are now looking to investigate these findings further in our larger phase 2 study.”

Dr Alexandra Pike, lecturer in mental health at the University of York, said: “The changes found in eating disorder symptoms were very subtle, and only appeared in a few of the many questionnaires participants completed – in contrast to more unambiguous results in disorders such as major depressive disorder.

“This study is a first step in showing that psilocybin may be a safe treatment for those with anorexia nervosa, but we cannot conclude from this work that it will be effective in this chronic, complex illness.”

Michael Bloomfield, professor of psychiatric neuroscience at University College London, said: “The study was not designed to measure whether the experimental treatment was effective and there were no placebo conditions.

“This small study found that the experimental treatment was safe enough to warrant further research studies which should now take place.

“Whilst this is exciting news, we cannot yet say the psilocybin-assisted therapy will be helpful for patients suffering from anorexia. Treatment with psilocybin-assisted therapy for anorexia should not be taking place outside of research trials. Anorexia can be potentially life-threatening.