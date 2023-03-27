For the curious.
Mercury and Jupiter among planets likely to be viewable from Earth - when can you see them?

Stargazers will need to set their alarms early to watch the dark skies for a glimpse of the Milky Way

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
1 hour ago
The Milky Way will be visible from the UK early on Friday morning. (Credit: Getty Images)
The Milky Way will be visible from the UK early on Friday morning. (Credit: Getty Images)
The Milky Way will be visible from the UK early on Friday morning. (Credit: Getty Images)

Stargazers are in for a treat as a new opportunity to see a special occurrence in the UK will be happening very soon.

Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Uranus will all be visible from Earth on 27 March.

It comes after keen astronomers were treated to a sight of the Milky Way Way which was viewable from the UK skies on the early morning of 24 March.

But for those wanting to catch a glimpse of the planet from the sky - here's everything you need to know.

When will the planets be visible?

Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Uranus are said to have all been seen from half an hour after sunset on 27 March. If you missed out on the opportunity though, fear not...

Most of the planets will still be visible over the coming evenings. The only one which will likely drop off from visibility will be Jupiter.

The moon and star cluster M35 will also be visible in the sky.

Those who miss the starry sight of the planets altogether will not need to wait long until it is back again. The planets will align once again in June, and again in autumn

What is the best way to view the planets from the UK?

The line-up of Venus, Mars and Jupiter will more than likely be visible to the naked eye. However, those wanting to catch a glimpse of Uranus and Mercury will likely need binoculars or other equipment.

