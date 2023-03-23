Stargazers will need to set their alarms early to watch the dark skies for a glimpse of the Milky Way

The Milky Way will be visible from the UK early on Friday morning. (Credit: Getty Images)

Stargazers, get your alarms set - a new opportunity to see a special occurrence in the UK.

The Milky Way will be visible from some areas, especially in very dark skies. Those hoping to watch the starry skies will need to get up earlier than usual.

However, for those hitting the snooze button, there will be a second chance to see the Milky Way. It will make a return to UK skies this summer.

When will the Milky Way be visible?

The Milky Way will be visible at dawn in the UK. Stargazers should be able to catch a glimpse of the starry sky at 3am on Friday 24 March.

What is the best way to view the Milky Way?

While the Milky Way will be visible on Earth, you might need some extra equipment for a properly clear view of the starry skies above.

Don Pollacco, professor of physics at the University of Warwick, said: “We live in a galaxy along with a couple of billions of other stars, many like the sun. You can think of the galaxy as being shaped like two fried eggs back-to-back.

“The solar system sits in the disc about two-thirds of the way from the centre (of the yoke) to the edge. From our position in the disc, if we look in any direction the rest of the disc looks like a band in the sky – this band is the Milky Way.

“If you look with binoculars then the band is full of faint stars.”

However, if you are away from any artificial bright lights, you should be able to at least catch a glimpse without the need for binoculars. Professor Pollacco added that you will likely have to travel to the countryside to get a good look at the astronomical anomaly.

He said: “You need a clear night with no moon or light pollution. You will not see it in a city.

