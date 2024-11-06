Four NASA astronauts have been rushed to hospital just a few days after landing back on earth.

Astronauts from a SpaceX craft have reportedly been rushed to hospital with a mystery illness days after returning back to earth. According to reports, all four astronauts from the Crew-8 team have been rushed to hospital but the reason why is still a mystery.

The Dragon capsule landed back to earth off the coast of Florida after more than 200 days on the International Space Station (ISS). A NASA statement said “one astronaut had received medical care following their return to earth in the early morning hours of October 25”, but on Tuesday November 5 it emerged that all the crewmembers had been taken to hospital.

The statement continued that the astronaut is in a: “stable condition under observation as a precautionary measure.” No more details have been released about the rest of the crew, why they were all hospitalised or whether the medical issues were connected with their time in space.

The Mirror reported that the mission, which was launched on March 3, was due to return to earth in August but the 180-day mission was extended by 55 days due to a series of delays, seeing the Crew-8 mission return on October 25, 235 days after launch. Astronauts typically spend six months or around 182 days on board the international space station.

Astronauts can suffer from conditions such as muscle loss, cardiovascular issues and reduced bone density after long time periods in space. However, NASA has not revealed why the crew have been hospitalised or if they have any of the expected health conditions.

