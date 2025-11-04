A supermoon will be visible tomorrow - the second of three this year.

November’s full moon is known as the Beaver Moon, and this year will be classed as a supermoon as it is at the closest part of its orbit to earth - known as the perigee.

When it is at its perigee it can be up to 30 per cent brighter than a normal moon - and appear up to 14 per cent bigger.

As the clocks have gone back darkness falls at an earlier time - and so Wednesday’s full moon should be evident from just before 4pm. Theoretically it should be visible until dawn, but the Met Office’s cloud forecast chart suggests that it may not appear as bright as it may have done on a clear night.

Dr William Alston, senior lecturer at the University of Hertfordshire’s Centre for Astrophysics Research, said: “Supermoons typically occur in a series of two to four consecutive full moons because the timing of the Moon's perigee aligns with the full moon phase for several months in a row.

“The 2025 November full moon will also be a supermoon - the second of the three supermoons this year. It will look especially large and colourful for several reasons. When the Moon is near the horizon, our brains compare it to nearby objects such as trees and buildings, making it appear larger - an effect known as the ‘moon illusion’. There is currently no consensus as to why our brains do this.

“Secondly, light from the Moon also passes through more of Earth’s atmosphere when low in the sky, scattering blue light and creating warm orange and red tones, a process called Rayleigh scattering. Finally, because the Moon is at its perigee - about 363,000 kilometres from Earth - it will be physically closer, appearing larger brighter.

“A full moon in November is often referred to as Beaver Moon because some say the name comes from the heavy activity of beavers building their winter dams. Another name is the frost moon.

“The Beaver Moon will be visible to everyone across the UK on November 5, weather permitting, of course! It will rise in the east around 3.55pm UK time, which is also around the time of sunset, and remain visible through most of the night. The next and final supermoon of the year will take place on December 6.”

Names of full moons throughout the year

Wolf Moon - January

Snow Moon - February

Worm Moon - March

Pink Moon - April

Flower Moon - May

Strawberry Moon - June

Buck Moon - July

Sturgeon Moon - August

Corn Moon - September

Hunter's Moon - October

Beaver Moon - November

Cold Moon - December