Today is Pi Day - and what happy coincidence that it lands on a rhyming Friday.

Why is today Pi Day?

This makes much more - well some more - sense if you think like an American. The first three digits of the mathematical constant pi are 3.14. March 14 written the American way - or as we on this side of the pond like to call it, backwards - is 3/14 - hence today is pi, or π, day.

What is Pi Day?

Pi Day was started in 1988 by Larry Shaw, who worked at a San Francisco science museum called the Exploratorium. Since his idea, it has been adopted by the United States House of Representatives as a designated day, and has spiralled to involve pi recitation competitions and, by adding an ‘e’, adding another great American tradition, eating pie.

There is, however, another rival Pi Day - July 22. When this is written the British way round of day and then month, it is 22/7 - the exact fraction which gives the constant of pi.

How else is Pi Day marked?

Google is all over it. You will notice today’s Google Doodle is a pie with the symbol π embossed on the crust. Another happy coincidence is that it is Albert Einstein’s birthday.

What is pi?

Pi is mathematical constant with what seems like quasi-magic powers. πr squared - pi x the radius of a circle squared - will give the area of a circle, while 2πr will give its circumference. To date, pi has been calculated to more than 1 trillion decimal places.

What is the Pi Song?

The Pi Song is a bit of an earworm that can help you memorise, should you wish, the first 100 digits of pi. To the tune of Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg’s In the Hall of the Mountain King, it gabbles its way through the digits.

The full lyrics

Three point one four one five nine, this is Pi / Followed by two-six-five-three-five-eight-nine

Circumference over diameter / Seven-nine, then three-two-three

O-M-G, can't you see? / Eight-four-six-two-six-four-three

And now we're on a spree / Thirty-eight and thirty-two, now we're blue

Oh, who knew? / Seven thousand nine hundred, fifty and then a two

Eighty-eight and forty-one, so much fun / Now a run

Nine-seven-one-six-nine-three-nine-nine / Three-seven-fifty-one

Half way done / 0-five-eight, now don't be late

Two-0-nine, where's the wine? / Seven-four, it's on the floor

Then nine-four-four-five-nine / Two-three-0, we gotta go

Seven-eight, we can't wait / One-six-four-0-six-two-eight

We're almost near the end, keep going / Sixty-two, we're getting through

0-eight-nine-nine, on time / Eight-six-two-eight-0-three-four

There's only a few more / Eight-two, then five-three

Forty-two, eleven, seven-0 and sixty-seven

We're done, was that fun? / Learning random digits / So that you can brag to your friends