In a rare astronomical event, people will be able to see all seven planets at once

People will soon have a rare chance to see all seven planets at once when they appear in the night sky above the UK .

Following on from June’s rare planetary conjunction , when Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn were visible when they aligned, star gazers will now be able to see all the planets at once in another unique astronomical spectacle which will be visible from Earth .

So, exactly what day and time will you be able to see the planets? Here’s what you need to know.

What are the seven planets in our solar system?

The planets, in order of their distance outward from the Sun, are Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

A visual representation of the solar system.

What date will you be able to see all of the planets in our solar system?

The planets will be visible on the evening of Thursday 29 December. Five of them should be visible with the naked eye, while you are likely to need binoculars to see the two which are the furthest away, Uranus and Neptune. It will be most difficult to see Mercury and Venus in the UK due to their low position in the sky.

What time will you be able to see all of the planets in our solar system?

The best time to see all the planets here in the UK will be shortly after sunset, which is at around 4pm on 29 December. The best time to see them will then be about half an hour after sunset, so around 4.30pm. Those further south, including southern Europe or closer to the equator, are more likely to be able to see all the planets appear in a vertical line up into the sky. Mercury will also be more visible further south. Saturn and Jupiter will be brightest, and Mars will be a salmon red colour.

What will the weather be in the UK?

Skies are forecast to be clearest in the south-west of England and the south and west of Wales, but in the north of England and Scotland clouds could obscure the view.

There will be clear spells and frost in north and east, with showers in the coastal west, according to the Met Office. There will also be strong winds and heavy rain moving northeast across western and northern areas, with snow possible over Scottish hills.

What is the best way to see the planets?

You’re most likely to spot the planets if you look at the lower part of the sky in the west. Venus disappears about 70 minutes after sunset, each day until the end of the year. Mercury will be the hardest to spot with the naked eye, as it is sitting in a bright part of the sky. However, you can still spot it close to its much brighter neighbour, Venus.

The rest of the planets will line up eastwards, with Jupiter appearing brighter than all of the stars and high in the southern sky. Mars will appear red while Saturn, the second largest planet, will be a golden colour when it appears in the southwest after darkness falls each day until 2023.

