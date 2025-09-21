There is an opportunity for UK-based stargazers to see Saturn with the naked eye tonight - here’s how to spot the planet.

The Royal Greenwich Observatory has said that Saturn will reach opposition on Sunday night (September 21), meaning that the gas giant may be able to be spotted with the naked eye on Earth. Saturn is in opposition almost once per year.

A planet being in opposition in when the Earth is aligned in between the Sun and the planet in question. As a result, the surface of the planet in opposition is fully illuminated by the Sun and may be visible from the Earth night sky as a result.

In tonight’s event, the surface of Saturn will be visible due to being illuminated by the Sun. Planets being in opposition is one of the most anticipated events for expert and amataur astronomers as it is the moment that planets in our solar system appear at the brightest and largest in the sky making them easier to view and photograph.

How to view Saturn in opposition

The likelihood of spotting Saturn in the sky will depend on cloud cover in your area. However, if skies are clear, Saturn will rise in the east, located on the constellation of Pisces.

You will be able to identify the planet from its pale yellow colour. However, the famous rings of Saturn will not be visible during this event. This is because the planet’s rotation will be turning edge-on to Earth, meaning that the rings will appear very narrow and almost invisible to the naked eye.

For stargazing without a telescope, the Royal Observatory advises that you should try and find a spot to look to the sky where there is little light pollution from building or street lights. Experts add: “Allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness for at least 15 minutes, avoiding any bright sources of light like your phone screen. If you’re struggling to find your way around you can use a red light torch, which won't disrupt your eyes as you're adapting to the dark.”

When is the next planet in opposition?

Astronomers have only a few days to wait until the next planet is in opposition, making this week an exciting one for experts and hobbyists.

Neptune will be in opposition on September 23. It will rise in the east and set in the west at sunrise. While it will be at its closest point to Earth during the event, you may need a telescope to spot this gas giant in the sky as it is still 4.3 billion kilometers away from us. The Royal Observatory has advised that the planet may still be faint with a normal telescope, with a high magnification needed to see Neptune clearly while in opposition.