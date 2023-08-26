The travellers on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket are set to spend six months aboard the International Space Station.

SpaceX and NASA’s latest collaborative effort has successfully launched this morning, and the Dragon spacecraft, named “Endurance,” has soared into the air above a SpaceX Falcon rocket with a mission to successfully dock with the International Space Station. The anticipation surrounding the launch was met with a sense of excitement and purpose, as an international crew of four astronauts from different space agencies embarked on their journey to the ISS.

However, mission control were on tenterhooks as an initial delay to ensure all systems were operational led to a belated launch time, however after double checking everything ahead of the launch, the lift off of the SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket was said to be “seamless,” according to NASA.

The mission aims to advance scientific research and technology development that not only benefit life aboard the International Space Station (ISS) but also have far-reaching implications for Earth and beyond.

Over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations are slated to take place during the crew's stay on the ISS, spanning from microbial studies on the station's exterior to probing the physiological aspects of astronauts' sleep. This breadth of research not only contributes to a deeper understanding of the space environment but also holds potential for addressing challenges faced by humanity back on our home planet.

Beyond the scientific endeavours, the Crew-7 mission also symbolises a stepping stone toward humanity's exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. The mission's preparations, operations, and findings pave the way for forthcoming long-duration space trips, such as NASA's Artemis missions, which are poised to return humans to the Moon's surface.

By leveraging the ISS as a platform for honing essential skills, testing technologies, and conducting research, the mission helps shape the future of space travel and colonisation.

Who are the crew aboard the Endurance spacecraft?

The SpaceX Crew-7 members [L-R]: Jasmin Moghbeli, Andreas Mogensen, Satoshi Furukawa and Konstantin Borisov (Credit: NASA/ESA/JAXA/Roscosmos)

Jasmin Moghbeli

NASA Astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli is a helicopter pilot and NASA astronaut. She completed her bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and holds a Master of Science in aerospace engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School. Moghbeli is a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School and has an extensive background as a helicopter and Marine Corps test pilot, with over 150 combat missions and 2,000 hours of flight time in various aircraft. In her role as Mission Commander, she oversees all phases of the flight, from launch to re-entry. During the mission, she serves as an Expedition 69/70 flight engineer aboard the space station.

Andreas Mogensen

ESA (European Space Agency) Astronaut Andreas Mogensen hails from Copenhagen, Denmark. He holds a master's degree in aeronautical engineering from Imperial College London and earned a doctorate in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. Mogensen made history as the first Danish citizen in space during his 10-day mission to the space station in 2015. As the Pilot of the Crew-7 mission, he takes charge of spacecraft systems and performance while aboard the space station. He is assigned as the Expedition 69 flight engineer and will continue as the Expedition 70 commander.

Satoshi Furukawa

JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Astronaut Satoshi Furukawa is a physician from Kanagawa, Japan. He holds a medical degree from the University of Tokyo and pursued further education, earning a doctorate in medical science from the same institution. Furukawa has already spent 165 days aboard the space station as part of Expeditions 28 and 29 in 2011. As a Flight Engineer for Expedition 69/70, he will contribute to various activities during the mission.

Konstantin Borisov

Roscosmos Cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov is embarking on his maiden journey to space. He joined the Roscosmos Cosmonaut Corps as a test cosmonaut candidate in 2018, marking the beginning of his astronaut career. Borisov's role as a Mission Specialist involves monitoring the spacecraft during the dynamic launch and entry phases of the flight. Once aboard the space station, he will serve as a Flight Engineer for Expedition 69/70, participating in a range of tasks and research activities.

How were NASA involved with the SpaceX launch?

NASA played a crucial role in the SpaceX Crew-7 mission, the seventh instalment of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. Collaborating closely with SpaceX, the agency orchestrated various facets of the mission. This involved meticulous planning, crew selection from partner agencies like ESA, JAXA, and Roscosmos, and coordinating scientific research. NASA's extensive training ensured crew safety, preparing them for diverse scenarios, emergency procedures, and spacewalks.

Throughout the mission, NASA provided oversight from its Johnson Space Center, monitoring spacecraft operations and crew activities. The agency facilitated public outreach through live broadcasts, press releases, and educational content, promoting engagement and awareness.

Is this the first time SpaceX have launched people to join the ISS?

No, the SpaceX Crew-7 mission is not the first time NASA and SpaceX have teamed up. In fact, it is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which involves collaborations between NASA and private companies, including SpaceX, to develop safe and reliable transportation for astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS). The Commercial Crew Program aims to reduce NASA's reliance on Russian Soyuz spacecraft for crew transportation and provide more flexibility and cost-effective options for accessing the ISS.