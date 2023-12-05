The spaceport aims to launch a rocket a year when the station is up and running

The Orbex Prime rocket. Aerospace firm Orbex has secured a 50 year lease for the spaceport being built in Sutherland

Changes have been proposed by the company building a spaceport on the northern coast of the Scottish mainland to be more sustainable, with a smaller footprint and lower buildings suggested.

Sutherland Spaceport is being built on the A’Mhoine peninsula on a site leased to the UK company Orbex, which intends to use it for satellite launches. Construction on the site began in May 2023, with the company saying it hoped to host 12 launches a year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orbex is now consulting with the local community on proposed changes, including a smaller launch pad, to better protect the surrounding environment. There will also be smaller access roads, and the size of the integration facility, where rockets are assembled before launch, is to be reduced.

The company said: “These changes will make the building footprint smaller, leading to a reduction in peat disturbance and a lower impact on the groundwater ecosystem. The visual impact of the site will also be reduced, and there will be less disturbance to local watercourse crossings, with mammal migration paths widened to better preserve the natural environment. The proposed changes should also result in a shorter construction period and fewer vehicle movements.”

Orbex said Sutherland will be the first carbon-neutral spaceport in the world, with plans to launch its 19-metre tall Prime rocket there. Public bodies have invested £14.6 million in the Sutherland Spaceport.