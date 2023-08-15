The UKSA is located in Wiltshire

The UK Space Agency (UKSA) is a governmental sector responsible for the UK's civil space programme.

It was first established on 1 April 2010, as a replacement for the British National Space Centre, and took responsibility for government policy and key budgets for space exploration.

So what does the UK Space Agency do and what are its next projects? Here is what you need to know.

The UKSA is located in Wiltshire (Image: Getty)

What does the UK Space Agency do?

The UKSA manages all strategic decisions on the UK civil space programme to provide a clear, single voice for UK space ambitions.

The agency is responsible for ensuring the UK retains and grows a strategic capability in space-based systems, technologies, science and applications.

They work to:

co-ordinate UK civil space activity

encourage academic research

support the UK space industry

raise the profile of UK space activities at home and abroad

increase understanding of space science and its practical benefits

inspire our next generation of UK scientists and engineers

licence the launch and operation of UK spacecraft

promote cooperation and participation in the European Space programme

The agency is responsible for:

leading the UK civil space policy and increasing the UK contribution to European initiatives

building a strong national space capability, including scientific and industrial centres of excellence

co-ordinating strategic investment across industry and academia

working to inspire and train a growing, skilled UK workforce of space technologists and scientists

working on national and international space projects in cooperation with industry and academia

regulating the UK civil space activities and ensuring we meet international treaty obligations

Who are the main people at the UK Space Agency?

The agency's chief executive since September 2021 is Dr Paul Bate, a civil servant with a PhD in particle physics, succeeding Graham Turnock. Libby Jackson is the agency's Head of Space Exploration.

The minister responsible for the UK Space Agency is Michelle Donelan, who is the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, and the deputy chief executive is Ian Annett.

The agency is located at Polaris House, North Star Avenue, Swindon, Wiltshire.

What are the UK Space Agency's next projects?

According to its corporate plan, from 2022-2025, the UKSA has a series of plans to make the UK one of the leading space programmes.

Its plan includes a Spaceflight Programme to help launch small satellites to help the UK "become the leading provider of commercial small satellite launch services in Europe by 2030."

Its Earth observation plan will aim to "provide the data and skills we need to drive prosperity and scientific discovery and fight climate change." This programme also aims to improve public services with space technology and aims to lead global efforts to protect the planet.

The UKSA also aims to become a global leader in the development and use of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) capabilities, in a way to help businesses to provide valuable space-enabled public and consumer services.

In order to make space more sustainable, the UKSA will also track objects in the Earth's orbit, to reduce and remove debris and help develop ways to make space activities more sustainable.

This links into another step of the plan - which is to support businesses aiming to make space exploration more innovative and Help UK organisations to collaborate on global research and development in satellite telecommunications, Earth observation, and position, navigation and timing technologies, through national and ESA programmes that deliver high economic return to the UK.

The UKSA is also focusing on discovery and will work with the European Space Agency (ESA) to join and launch multiple new projects across our solar system.