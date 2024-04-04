A woman watches during the eclipse of August 2017 in Washington, DC (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Solar eclipses are one of the most spectacular celestial phenomena we Earthlings get to experience, as the Moon obscures the Sun, casting a vast shadow upon our planet in cosmic ballet.

Eclipses aren't actually all that rare, with 224 either occurring or predicted to occur in the 21st century alone - an average of almost two and a half every year.

On 8 April, a total eclipse will sweep across a vast swathe of North America, producing one of the most memorable celestial events in recent years. But will it be visible in the UK, and how can you see it for yourself? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking some or all of the sun's light from reaching Earth, and casting a shadow upon the planet's surface.

This phenomenon happens only during a new moon when the Moon's orbit intersects with the plane of Earth's orbit around the sun.

During a total eclipse, the Moon completely covers the sun, blocking all direct sunlight for observers within the path of the Moon's umbra, the darkest central region of its shadow.

People within this path experience a moment of darkness as the Moon completely obscures the sun.

Outside the path of totality, observers may witness a partial eclipse, with only a portion of the Sun covered by the Moon. The exact appearance of the eclipse varies depending on factors such as geographic location, time of day, and atmospheric conditions.

Will the 8 April eclipse be visible in the UK?

The eclipse will be visible in parts of the UK, but won't be anywhere near the full eclipse spectacle seen in the US.

Instead, the Sun will be about 50% obscured by the Moon in far western parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland. Those in Wales and Western areas of England will only see the Sun by about 20% obscured.

The eclipse will also take place relatively close to sunset, with the moment of greatest eclipse occurring at approximately 7.20pm.

That means that the Sun may be quite close to the horizon - depending on your location within the UK - and may be obscured by buildings, hills or other landmarks.

Where's the best place to see it?

The total solar eclipse on 8 April will be visible across a vastly populated stretch of land in the US though, so it's likely to be an event widely covered in the media.

In fact, it's been dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" by some, and if that sounds familiar, that's because we only relatively recently had another one of those in 2017, when the same nickname was used.

That was the total eclipse during which then-President Donald Trump famously removed his protective eyewear to stare directly at the sun. A widely known no-no.

2024's version crosses North American in an opposite direction to the eclipse seven years prior, beginning at the Pacific coast before cutting across mainland North America, ascending in a northeasterly direction through Mexico, the United States and Canada, before ending in the Atlantic Ocean.

It will be the first total solar eclipse to be visible in Canada since 1979, and the first in Mexico since 1991. Mainland America won't see another until 2044. It's also the only total solar eclipse of the 21st century to cross Mexico, the US and Canada.

Those in Mexico will see the greatest effects, with the town of Nazas expected to experience totality (the period of time in which the Sun is entirely "covered" by the Moon) of nearly four and a half minutes.

How best to see it?

Viewing a solar eclipse can be a memorable and awe-inspiring experience, but it's crucial to do so safely to avoid damaging your eyes, and looking directly at the sun, even during an eclipse, can cause permanent eye damage or blindness.

Solar eclipse glasses are specially designed glasses with solar filters that block out harmful ultraviolet, visible and infrared radiation, and they allow you to safely view the Sun and solar eclipses directly.

When purchasing solar eclipse glasses, ensure they meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard. Remember that regular sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe for viewing a solar eclipse.

Alternatively, a pinhole projector is a simple and safe way to indirectly view a solar eclipse, and you can create one using two sheets of stiff paper or cardboard.

Make a small hole in one of the sheets and let sunlight pass through it onto the other sheet, and you'll see a projection of the Sun on the second sheet, allowing you to safely observe the eclipse.

If you're not in a very crafty mood, you can use a humble kitchen colander in a similar way to generate the same effect. Hold the colander above a piece of paper or the ground, and the holes will project multiple images of the eclipsed Sun onto the surface below.

Of course, the appearance of the Sun in the sky is heavily dependent on weather conditions, and the famously changeable spring weather of the UK may end up scuppering any chance of seeing the eclipse.

Currently, the Met Office is forecasting that an "ongoing unsettled spell of weather is likely to continue", and that "all areas can expect to see showers or longer spells of rain at times with western hills likely to see the largest rainfall totals."

When is the next total eclipse in the UK?

While 2024 may not be the year for total eclipses in the UK, we don't have too long to wait, and the next such celestial event visible from Britain will be a partial solar eclipse on Saturday 29 March 2025.

In terms of the next total eclipse, the next one of those visible from the UK won't be visible until 2081, and even then, mainland Britain won't experience the full effect - only the islands of Guernsey and Jersey.